Police: Chase suspect crashes into another car, pole

OKLAHOMA CITY – A late night chase through Oklahoma City left two people injured late Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers tried to pull over a driver near Hefner and Western Ave.

The driver refused to stop, and ended up hitting another driver’s car. Authorities say the driver in that vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Officials say the alleged suspect kept driving down a gravel road and eventually crashed into a pole.

The suspect was taken into custody and to a nearby hospital for injuries they sustained in the crash.