One person in custody following standoff in north Oklahoma City

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: One person was taken into custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a standoff at a home in north Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the area near N.W. 98th and Military Friday afternoon.

There is a heavy police presence in that area.

Oklahoma City police say they are working to arrest a man involved in a domestic situation.

No other details have been released.