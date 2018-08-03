Police looking for thieves who stole donation bucket from metro business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking for two thieves that stole charity money meant for Christmas presents for children.

"If you're taking from a charity, that's really terrible," said Michael Kirk, co-owner of Game HQ.

Video surveillance from the store shows two men walk into the store and take the Salvation Army bucket when an employee was distracted.

"When one of our clerks, the clerk managing the counter was distracted, he took the Salvation Army donation bucket that was here on the counter and bolted out the door," said Kirk.

The money was going to be used for Bucks for Bikes - a program that buys bicycles as Christmas presents for children in need.

There were only a few days left before the business was going to turn the donation money over to the Salvation Army so they could start buying the bicycles.

It is unknown how much money was in the bucket.

If you recognize the suspects, call police.