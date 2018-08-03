Police searching for man accused of stealing money out of victim’s hands

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of ripping cash out of a customer’s hands at a gas station.

On July 30, officers were called to a convenience store in the 4500 block of N.W. 39th St. following a reported robbery.

The victim told police that he walked into the Circle K convenience store to purchase some lottery tickets.

While he was at the cash register, a man came up behind him and took the money from his hands before leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, standing 6’1″ tall with short hair.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.