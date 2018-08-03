QB Battle Underway at Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's quarterback battle between Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray is officially underway as the Sooners opened practice on Friday.

Obviously, no starter was named on day one and there's no timetable in sight for OU to pick a starting signal caller. Lincoln Riley said, “Don't have one really, just kind of see how it goes. Obviously if both guys are playing at a similar level than you get closer to the first game and then you start getting up a wall a little bit where you have to make a decision. I've had times where that's been the case where you'd go as late as you could just to give them reps and to continue to evaluate them. I've had times where it's clarified early and we've made a decision much earlier than that. I haven't put a timeline on it, see how they play and then base a decision off of that.”

That wasn't the biggest story to come out of the first practice though for OU. It's assumed that Kyler Murray will play just one season at OU before leaving the school to begin his baseball career with the Oakland A's. Riley said that's not necessarily the case. And that Murray will have another decision to make once this season ends. “We'll see if it's his final year. That hasn't been determined yet. I'm not worried if it is or if it isn't it's not going to have an impact on this year. My hope through this whole thing which is the case is that Kyler is going to get to do what he wants to do. And if he wants to go play baseball after this year than we'll wish him well and be happy for him. The ball is going to be in his court which is where it should be. He's the one who's done it.”

Away from the quarterback battle, Jordan Parker found himself on the field for the first time since he suffered a season ending knee injury last season. Parker, Justin Broiles, Khalil Haughton and Robert Barnes are all battling for the two open safety spots in the secondary. There's a lot of youth with Riley's Sooners, but he likes the starting point they established on the first day of practice.

“Normal first day a lot of enthusiasm excitement lot of rust a lot of room to go but like the look of some of the young guys like the overall competitiveness of the team so far we`re at a good starting point. Now there`s just so much to go you`ll again see the film and there will be corrections again the enthusiasm and mentality was good I didn`t think our young guys were too hesitant so I think that`s always two of the biggest keys on the first day.”

Oklahoma continues fall camp on Saturday in Norman.