× Smoke detectors alert Oklahoma City homeowner to house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City resident was able to get out of a burning home early Friday morning because of smoke detectors.

Firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 16th and Independence on Friday morning.

Officials say one person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but was able to get outside safely. Investigators say the home’s smoke alarms alerted the resident to the fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.