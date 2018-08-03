× State question regarding school funding comes with praise, criticism

OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a mix of both praise and criticism on a state question regarding school funding, which will go before voters in November.

Governor Mary Fallin announced Thursday that she issued an election proclamation, placing State Question 801 on the November ballot.

If approved, it would give local school boards the option to use existing property tax revenue for use in the classroom, such as teacher pay and textbooks, without raising taxes. Revenue is currently primarily used for building funds.

“#SQ801 will allow local school boards more flexibility when dealing with property tax revenue,” the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce wrote on Twitter. “Currently, districts are restricted from using those dollars for teacher pay and textbooks — this SQ will fix that.”

The state question passed during this legislative session as Senate Joint Resolution 70. It was approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives in April by a vote 57-34 and later approved by the Senate in May. However, the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) said this won’t benefit schools.

OSSBA executive director Shawn Hime said schools across the state are already able to spend most, if not all, of the money earmarked for building funds.

“While we love flexibility, this is not going to be a solution to help schools have more money that they’re just sitting on or that they can’t spend on salaries or other things,” Hime said. “If a school did choose to take this money and put it in a recurring cost, an annual cost…then what do you do when you need a new roof? What do you do when your carpet wears out – just like in our home, we have to continue to take care of that maintenance and upkeep and if we’re not doing it with the building fund then they have the funds to take care of it?”

The deadline for the governor to sign election proclamations for state questions to be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot is Aug. 27.