Two officers injured during pursuit of domestic assault suspect

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Two officers in Chickasha are recovering from minor injuries following a pursuit with a suspect earlier this week.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers with the Chickasha Police Department received a 911 call from a woman about a domestic disturbance. While on the phone with 911 dispatchers, authorities say the call was interrupted.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a man trying to leave the home. He was stopped in his vehicle a short distance away from the scene.

Ultimately, authorities say there was probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

While trying to arrest the alleged suspect, the man took off and led officers on a pursuit.

Investigators say the high-speed chase continued into Caddo County, and into the city of Anadarko.

Authorities say the suspect hit an officer’s patrol car head-on near Anadarko, which disabled the vehicle and caused minor injuries to the officer.

For safety reasons, the pursuit was terminated.

Officials say a second officer received non-life threatening injuries when his patrol car was damaged due to the rough roads.

The suspect in the case has been identified, but is not being publicly identified as the investigation into the charges continues.

He could face charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, interruption or interference with an emergency telephone call, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, eluding a police officer while endangering other persons, escape from officer after lawful arrest and transporting an open container of alcohol.