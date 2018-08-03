Wewoka senior gets new roof after repair troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEWOKA, Okla. - Ralph Liles is in love.

He says his favorite part about his new roof is, “all of it, every bit of it.”

Back in April, we told you he sold his truck and used that cash to pay a guy $3,500 for roof repairs, only the repairs didn't fix his leak.

Ralph was up a creek, chronically ill and no savings.

The In Your Corner team worked fast helping Ralph recoup all of his cash and we even did one better!

Brent White from White Roofing was watching News 4 one Sunday morning when he recognized Ralph on In Your Corner.

Turns out, Ralph contacted him just as he was starting to shop around for a roofer many months ago.

“[I] really didn't put it together, but after you story aired I was like, wait a minute, I gave that guy a bid,” Brent said.

First he gave him a bid, now a brand new roof, and something else invaluable.

Ralph said, “[It] restores your faith in mankind I think.”

Ralph has a new friend.

“You hit highs and lows in your life and sometimes you just need a helping hand up,” Brent said. “We've been blessed as a company and family and I wanted to pass that one.”

Brent spearheaded the whole project, but got a big assist from his dad and brother.

Malarkey Roofing Products also helped out donating the shingles and locally-owned lumber yard TH Rogers pitched in the rest of the materials to re-deck the roof.

The best part is Ralph and his roomie get to stay put.