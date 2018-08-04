15-year-old boy, woman arrested in carjacking investigation in Tulsa

TULSA , Okla. – A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation in Tulsa.

Tulsa police say Thursday night, a 13-year-old girl was inside her family’s vehicle alone while they shopped inside at Dollar Tree.

The girl told police a 15-year-old boy got in the car, with her still inside, and drove off.

According to FOX 23, the boy pulled out a gun and pointed it at the girl, telling her to get out of the car. She complied and then called 911.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.

The 15-year-old was arrested, along with 19-year-old Desiree Crowder who was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Police say the gun found was stolen in a burglary from 2016.