Emergency crews respond to plane crash near Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash near Ponca City.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area near Hubbard Rd. and S. U St. Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also confirmed the crash to News 4 and is on scene.

Officials did not say what type of plane crashed but described it as a “small plane.”

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

Crews are still investigating the crash and have not released other details.