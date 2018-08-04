× Natural gas leak forces evacuations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma Natural Gas is working to fix a cut natural gas line.

Around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning, fire crews were called when a small cut was made to a natural gas line by a track hoe.

This happened in a neighborhood near NW 122nd and N Rockwell Ave.

Residence in three of the homes closest to the leak were told to evacuate by authorities.

Hazmat was called to help ONG and the responding firefighters with the situation.

No injuries have been reported.