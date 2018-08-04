Oklahoma mother charged with felony child neglect after daughter is attacked by dog

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother has been charged with felony child neglect after her three-year-old was attacked by a dog last month.

According to police, the mother, Ashley Bock, 25, was at a home in Ardmore when her daughter was attacked by a pit bull.

“She not only knew the dog was aggressive and had bitten at least one adult prior to this child being bitten, but the child had been knocked down by this dog in the past as well,” police spokesman Sgt. Brice Woolly told KTEN.

Officials believe Bock was at the home to buy methamphetamine.

She was arrested Saturday and now faces a charge of felony child neglect.

Her daughter is recovering from the injuries and was placed with other family members.

“It looks like, from what I’ve seen, that she’s going to recover and not have any severe issues with this, other than possibly a scar,” Sgt. Woolly said.