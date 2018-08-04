× Texas mom gets life in prison for toddler’s stomping death

FORT WORTH, Texas – A North Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of her toddler daughter, who was fatally stomped and beaten by her boyfriend.

Prosecutors in Fort Worth say 21-year-old Alexis Botello was convicted Friday of capital murder and evidence tampering.

Botello was age 17 at the time of the July 2014 death of her daughter, 18-month-old Tylea Moore.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Botello watched her boyfriend, Joshua Beard, beat and stomp her daughter to death.

She had told authorities that Beard had done it, but “didn’t mean to.”

“Botello and Beard attempted to revive the girl after she stopped breathing,” reports the Dallas Morning News, however, she died at the home. Her body was found buried under a bridge.

Beard, of Arlington, Texas, was convicted of murder in Tylea’s death and sentenced in April to life in prison. Prosecutors say Botello failed to protect her daughter from Beard.

Botello, because she was under age 18 when her child was slain, received an automatic life term for capital murder but could be eligible for parole.