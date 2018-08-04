× Two children among five killed in plane crash near Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Two children were among five people killed in a plane crash near Ponca City.

Multiple agencies including the Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the area near Hubbard Rd. and S. U St. on Saturday around 10:40 a.m.

Th plane was identified as a 2000 EXTRA EA-400 aircraft.

Officials say the plane was leaving the Ponca City Airport to travel to Independence, Kansas, when it lost altitude and hit the ground.

According to authorities, three adults and two children were killed in the crash.

The NTSB will arrive in Ponca City Sunday to investigate.

Names of the victims are being held until they are released by the medical examiner.

Crews are still investigating the crash and have not released other details at this time.