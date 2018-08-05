Boil order issued for Jones after E. coli found in water system

JONES, Okla. – A boil order has been issued for Jones after E. coli was found in the water system.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality said it discovered the bacteria on Saturday.

Residents are advised to use water that has been brought to a full boil for at least a minute, bottled water or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

The DEQ said it will take about two weeks to decontaminate the water.

For more information, call Carlton Taylor at 405-229-2047 or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.