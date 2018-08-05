Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. – One person is dead after a motorcycle and a car collided near Mustang.

Officials responded to the crash at about 12:45 Sunday morning near State Highway 152 and S. Gregory Road.

According to police, there were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. One of the motorcyclists was transported to a hospital by Mediflight, where they died of their injuries.

Police told News 4 that the same two vehicles were also involved in a minor accident earlier in the evening, about three miles from this scene.

No one else was injured, and the driver of the car was taken into custody.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash at this time.