Oklahoma State Football’s “Twinning” Pair

It's no secret Oklahoma State has to find different play makers this season with Mason Rudolph and James Washington graduating. That was the talk of the team at media day. There's a lot of names being discussed as candidates at quarterback and wide receiver, but there's a couple of wide outs that aren't getting much talk...yet.

Tracin and Tylan Wallace are hoping for a breakout 2018. And they're twins.

Tracin is looking for his first chance to take the field, while Tylan saw a solid amount of playing time in last fall. Tracin redshirted. Tylan ended up playing in all 13 games last season hauling in seven passes for 118 yards.

Mike Gundy was asked last fall why Tylan didn't see more playing time to which he replied, it's because James Washington is ahead of him.

Nate Feken had a chance to grill each brother on a variety of topics at Oklahoma State's media day. The twins went in depth on how competitive they are, why they chose to come to the Cowboys and who each players favorite superhero is.