Robbers break hole through wall of metro CBD oil store, steal ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are trying to figure out who robbed a metro CBD oil store and made off with an entire ATM.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at CBD Perks on Mustang Road in Yukon.

CBD Perks co-owner Travis Perkins said the store has only been up and running for a couple months.

"We have to spend a lot of money on these products," Perkins said. "They're not cheap."

Sunday morning, they woke up to discover someone had broken in. The robber went through the empty store space next door and knocked an enormous hole through the drywall.

"They rummaged that sheet rock around a little bit and got the ATM out," Perkins said.

The robbers also made off with the contents of a cash box and CBD concentrates, about $1,000 worth of cash and products altogether.

"It's definitely a shock. It's a hit. I mean we try to take precautions for something like this and, then, when it actually happens, you try to be as prepared as you can be," Perkins said.

Perkins said he's seeing a trend in the area.

"Wild Woman Wellness got hit down there, JoJo's had a car broken into with some stuff stolen and, now, us," Perkins said.

The surveillance system was down, blamed on a power surge during a storm, so police don't know what the culprits look like. But, Perkins said they did find some evidence.

"They actually found a blood sample; they were able to retrieve that," Perkins said.

He's hoping it helps lead them to whoever is responsible.