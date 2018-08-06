2 killed in Lincoln County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. - A car crash in Lincoln County has claimed the lives of two people.

The crash involved an SUV and a pickup truck along Highway 62 and County Road 3310.

Highway Patrol said it happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon.

A trooper on the scene told News 4 the SUV was heading west and the truck east.

The driver of the SUV allegedly tried turning and hit the pickup truck head on.

Both drivers were killed, and no one else was in the vehicles.

One neighbor said the driver of the truck died immediately.

A neighbor said the vehicles spun out of control.

"We came to cars scattered, people bystanders. An SUV was pushed down into this ditch; it looked like it spun a little. The Silverado was about right there next to that stop sign, and they both - front end of them were smashed," said Robin Flowers.

The families of the deceased have been notified.