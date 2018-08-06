Alleged cattle rustlers arrested at Purcell sale barn

PURCELL, Okla. – Two people are behind bars accused of selling stolen cattle at the sale barn in Purcell.

Oklahoma Department of Agriculture officials and Purcell police teamed up for a sting operation at the live auction on Saturday.

Authorities say they created the sting operation after learning that seven head of cattle that had been delivered the night before were reportedly stolen.

As soon as the woman went to collect her check, she was taken into custody.

Madeline Draughon and Austin Temple were both arrested, and a 6-month-old baby that was in their truck was handed over to another family member.