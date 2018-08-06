Atoka parents upset after kids become ill during band practice

ATOKA, Okla. – While many people are trying to avoid the summer heat, others simply don’t have that option.

Parents in Atoka say they are frustrated after the Atoka High School band was forced to practice for hours during 90 degree heat.

“One girl started having an asthma attack, so she had to go sit down and then other people started dropping down and like, saying they couldn’t breathe or that their legs were collapsing,” Trinity Blevins, a band student, told KXII.

Parents told KXII that six students were taken to a clinic due to dehydration. Three others had be hospitalized, including one girl for heat stroke.

Family members say Blevins is the one who called them about the students, not the school.

“I got called by Trinity, which no one from the school called me, after all this was going on and we was taking kids by ambulance to the hospital. I still haven’t received a phone call checking in on my child,” said Tersia Fisher, whose daughter suffered from heat stroke.

Atoka Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams said the district contacted parents who requested it, and said that it is up to the students to drink water when they have the chance.

McAdams says the schedule for band camp is the same as it has been in the past.