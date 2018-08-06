Cooking with Kyle: Easy Dijon chicken breasts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It is so easy to forget little things - like thawing chicken breasts intended for dinner.

This recipe may be used to cook either fresh or frozen breasts. Simple and delicious - perfect for those insanely busy evenings or last-minute guests.

4 Chicken breasts

1/3 C breadcrumbs or panko

1/2 t dried herbs - thyme, oregano, rosemary, even an Italian mix. Use what is on hand)

1/2 t salt

1/4 t pepper

1/2 t garlic powder

1 T olive oil

4 t Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 425. Spray baking sheet with pan spray. Arrange breasts on sheet - best not touching one another.

In a bowl, sift together dry ingredients. Add olive oil.

Using pastry brush, brush each breast with Dijon mustard. Coat each breast with breadcrumb/oil/herb mixture; lightly pat to ensure adhering.

If cooking from frozen, bake at 425 degrees for 60 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. If cooking from fresh/thawed, cook 20-30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165.

Pairs with nearly anything, and a snap to make.