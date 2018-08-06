Emergency crews respond after vehicle rolls off bridge in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding after a vehicle has rolled off a bridge in the northwest side.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on Monday near N.W. 36th St. and John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

FIRE OPS: Crews responding to a serious accident in the area of NW 36th / John Kilpatrick Turnpike. This is on NW 36th. Please use caution and watch for Emergency Vehicles in the area. – 8:44 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 7, 2018

Crews said the vehicle was headed northbound on the turnpike when it rolled off the bridge to N.W. 36th St.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle. Crews were able to extricate the driver’s arm from under the vehicle to be taken to a trauma center in serious condition for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but will be investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department.