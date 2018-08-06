× Kansas woman killed after pickup truck crashes into bull

TURPIN, Okla. – A Kansas woman is dead following an accident with a bull in Beaver County.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 4, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 83, about 16 miles south of Turpin.

Investigators say a Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 83 when it hit a bull in the road. The impact forced the pickup to lose control and roll twice.

Authorities say 62-year-old Sandra Nace was ejected from the truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.