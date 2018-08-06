Luther police officer arrested for assault and battery, domestic abuse

LUTHER, Okla. – An Oklahoma officer found himself on the wrong side of the law this past weekend.

Anthony Butler, with the Luther Police Department, was taken into custody following an incident at his home in Luther.

Butler was arrested on complaints of assault and battery upon a police officer, domestic abuse by strangulation and two counts of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

Officials with the Luther Police Department tell News 4 that Butler has been suspended amid the allegations.