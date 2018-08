MOORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is hoping to reunite a lost camera with its rightful owners after finding it while doing yard work.

A Moore resident tells News 4 he was doing yard work when he stumbled upon a bag with a camera inside it.

He soon realized the camera’s memory card contained irreplaceable photos, adding that the owner is probably missing them.

The owner has since contacted News 4, and will be reunited with the lost camera soon.