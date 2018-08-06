× National Purple Heart Day celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY- August 7 is National Purple Heart Day and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 902 wants to celebrate and honor Oklahoma’s veteran community.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and Chapter 902 will host a come-and-go event at the Vezey Veterans Complex August 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with food and an awards ceremony at 1 p.m.

This event is open to the public.

The Vezey Veterans Complex is located at 2132 NE 36th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73111.