Oklahoma church camp lawsuit settled

OKLAHOMA CITY- An undisclosed settlement has been reached between church camp operators and the family of a 13-year-old Texas girl who was raped by a camp worker.

37-year-old Benjamin Petty was working as a cook at Falls Creek church camp when he was accused of raping the girl.

He plead guilty to first-degree rape in January and was granted 15 years probation.

According to The Oklahoman, the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma agreed to take steps to improve safety at Falls Creek camp.