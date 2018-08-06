× Oklahoma City woman shot in foot after bullet goes through window

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman is recovering after she was shot in the foot during a drive-by shooting.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 89th St. and Western Ave.

Family members say a 59-year-old woman was sitting in a chair in her living room when a bullet went through the front window and into her foot.

Right now, police say they are still trying to identify a suspect.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.