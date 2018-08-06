Oklahoma correctional center on lock down, visitation canceled following large fight

SAYRE, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma correctional center is on lock down following a fight that involved several inmates.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections tell News 4 that a fight broke out on Sunday evening at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.

Investigators say at least seven inmates were assaulted during the fight.

In all, four inmates had to be taken to nearby emergency rooms for treatment.

As the investigation into the fight continues, corrections officials say that the facility will remain on lock down.

At the same time, visitation at North Fork Correctional Center has been canceled until at least Thursday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections will assess later this week whether or not visitation can occur on Thursday.