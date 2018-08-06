× Oklahoma double amputee’s van found in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Shawnee man, whose wheelchair accessible van was targeted by thieves, now has his vehicle back home.

Ron Fritch says that his caretaker had the 2000 Dodge Caravan at her house when thieves decided to steal it.

Fritch told News 4 that someone broke into his caregiver’s home, took the keys to the van and drove away from the scene.

“It means a lot to us and I can’t go anywhere if I don’t have it,” Ron told News 4. “I was disappointed to say the least.”

Fritch says he got the van two years ago after an infection forced doctors to amputate both of his legs.

“With the power chair, you can’t use a regular vehicle with it because trying to transfer him into the car and back out, then there’s no way to haul the power chair around,” said Linda Fritch. “I don`t have a trailer or anything like that. The van, the lift comes down, the ramp comes down and he just rolls up in it. Your life is just, I am a handicapped and I can`t do anything. I’m home bound. This type of thing, we didn’t want that for him. We wanted him to be able to engage in life and to just participate.”

Fritch told News 4 that Shawnee police found his missing van about 10 blocks away from his caretaker's home.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the theft.