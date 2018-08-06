Oklahoma woman arrested for manslaughter after allegedly running over motorcyclist

MUSTANG, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody following a deadly crash near Mustang this past weekend.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car near Hwy 152 and Gregory Rd. in Mustang.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators learned that 38-year-old Brianne Risher and a motorcycle with two riders were involved in a minor accident along the road.

Both vehicles continued to travel along Hwy 152 until they reached an intersection. At that point, authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, Kelis Hart, got off his bike to confront Risher about the accident.

“During the argument, [Risher’s] vehicle accelerated and collided with [Hart’s] motorcycle. [Risher’s] vehicle subsequently ran over [Dustie Hart] who was standing beside the motorcycle,” the arrest affidavit reads.

Dustie Hart was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Risher fled the scene.

Authorities say she ultimately came back to the crash site, and collided with two other vehicles when she returned.

The affidavit states that Risher claimed that she didn’t have a collision with anyone, and only remembered being pulled over by police officers later on.

Risher was taken into custody on complaints of second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an injury accident, transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence- manslaughter.