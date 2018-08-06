× Oklahoma woman frustrated as power line is left in her yard with no sign, warning

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was hard to find since it was hidden in the grass along an Oklahoma City woman’s fence line.

“My son was outside cutting the yard and he ran up on the cord and said, ‘Mom, do you know anything about this cord that’s being dragged across the yard into the neighbors?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t,'” said Carla Nichols.

Nichols says her son discovered the electric wire on July 27th. Since it was a Friday evening, Nichols immediately called her neighbor, but didn’t hear back.

The next Monday, she called OG&E.

“They were like, ‘This is nothing that we do,'” Nichols recalled.

Nichols says the OG&E employee took down her number and said they would look into the matter.

After never hearing back and countless calls with no action, she filed a police report. However, officers said there was nothing they could do.

“So then I was back to square one of trying to contact OG&E,” she said.

After her neighbor contacted OG&E, someone from the credit department called Nichols, saying they put the line in and it should have been buried.

Although they said it won’t cost her a thing, Nichols says there was no discussion about when they would bury the line.

“It was just kind of like ‘Deal with it and move on,'” Nichols recalled.

Nichols says she is concerned that a live power line, which could prove dangerous, could be so easily accessed. She says it wasn’t marked and no one from the company gave her any warning.

OG&E told News 4 that it was a temporary line used to give her neighbor power, saying they were working 24,000 outages after a recent storm.

However, OG&E officials say the line should have been marked. They say they are sending a contractor there to make it right on Tuesday.

The company released the following statement:

“OG&E put in a temporary line from our service pedestal in Ms. Nichols’ yard to her neighbor’s home after the neighbor lost power. A contractor is scheduled to repair the neighbor’s outage Aug. 7 and the temporary line will be removed from Ms. Nichols’ yard.”