One man killed, two women injured in Rogers County crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead and two women were taken to a nearby hospital following a crash in Rogers County.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along U.S. 169, about five miles south of Oologah.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say that 30-year-old Tylor Thomas was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey when he hit another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

According to the accident report, the Odyssey hit two guard rails and rolled several times before coming to rest.

Authorities say Thomas was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women, who were passengers in the Odyssey, were also taken to Tulsa hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.