Robin Ventura Among New Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Members

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members on Monday night in Norman.

Among the group is former Oklahoma State baseball star Robin Ventura, who was a three-time All-American with the Cowboys and still holds the NCAA record with a 58-game hitting streak.

Ventura is joined in the class of 2018 by OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, former Sooner football player Ken Mendenhall, former OU, OSU, Tulsa assistant and Miami head coach Larry Coker, former BMX star Mat Hoffman, former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble, and former rodeo pioneer, the late Bill Pickett.