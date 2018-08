× Shooting leads to police standoff in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A shooting has led to a standoff with police in the southwest side.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. on Monday at a house in the 1200 block of S.W. 39th St.

Police said a shooting victim told them he was shot by his neighbor. His injuries and condition are unknown.

Police believe the shooting suspect is now barricaded inside the house.

No other details have been released at this time.