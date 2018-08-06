Stillwater creating memorial for homecoming parade crash victims

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma community that saw a deadly homecoming parade crash will soon have a place to pay their respects to the victims.

The Stillwater News Press reports that the $100,000 Stillwater Strong Memorial is scheduled to be dedicated on Oct. 26. The memorial will feature a 6-foot tall steel ribbon sitting on top of a concrete base with descriptions of the four people who died in the crash.

On Oct. 24, 2015, Adacia Chambers drove her car into an unmanned police motorcycle before plowing straight into the crowd of onlookers during Oklahoma State’s homecoming parade.

In all, authorities said four people were killed and 46 others were injured in the crash.

Officials said 2-year-old Nash Lucas, 23-year-old Nikita Nakal, 65-year-olds Dr. Marvin and Bonnie Stone were all killed in the crash.

. Adacia Chambers pleaded no contest and was sentenced to multiple life sentences last year.

The Stillwater Memorial Committee raised half the money for the memorial last year through a donation drive at the university’s homecoming football game.