Study ranks Oklahoma among ‘Worst States for Health Care’

OKLAHOMA CITY – While American health insurance is constantly changing, it seems that many patients are getting lost in the shuffle.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate that the average American spends more than $10,000 each year on personal health care. However, those high costs don’t always translate to better care.

WalletHub recently ranked the ‘Best & Worst States for Health Care,’ and the results were not favorable for Oklahoma.

Researchers analyzed data and weighed several factors like health care cost, access and outcomes to rank the states with the best and worst health care across the country.

Overall, Oklahoma ranked 45th on the list.

Oklahoma was one of the states with the highest average monthly insurance premium, the lowest percentage of insured adults between 18 and 64-years-old, and one of the states with the highest percentage of adults with no dental visit in the past year.