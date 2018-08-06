× Testing underway after E. coli detected in Oklahoma town’s water supply

JONES, Okla. — The town of Jones is under a boil order due to E. coli contamination.

According to officials with the town of Jones, residents and businesses are under a boil order after E. Coli was detected during a monthly test.

“Saturday afternoon, I received a call from our PWA director, Carolton Taylor, that we had received a consent order from the Department of Environmental Quality that we have to start boiling our water until further notice,” Mayor Ray Poland said. “We were required by DEQ to post a notice on every water customer that we have, either by personal contact or by leaving a notice on their door.”

Poland said they are warning the over 500 water customers to not drink, cook or wash dishes with the water without boiling it for at least a minute first.

The DEQ is now beginning the testing process to identify the contamination source and eliminate it.

“It could take up to two weeks. My hope is that we’re able to get this knocked out in a week or less,” Poland said.