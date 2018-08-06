Vandal taking aim at car, business windows around Ardmore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Okla. - Police are looking for the person who has been shooting out car windows the past couple weeks around Ardmore before someone gets hurt.

All over the north end of Ardmore, people have been walking out to their cars to discover the broken glass. Victim Andrea Booker was woken up by police around 5 a.m.

"They said, 'Well, we have somebody shooting out windows in the neighborhood,'" Booker said.

When she saw her Chevrolet Tahoe, she was in disbelief.

"It was glass everywhere; the glass was completely gone out of my truck," Booker said. "It had me so mad, I couldn't even go back to sleep."

It wasn't just her car. Police have gotten reports of 20 glass car and business windows shattered in the same way.

"Mostly car windows sitting in driveways or parked on city streets," said Ardmore Police Sgt. Brice Woolly. "The suspects are using a BB or a pellet-type gun and riding by or driving by and just randomly shooting windows."

Police are now increasing patrol in the areas before someone gets hurt and to bring all the victims justice.

"It's a very large expense," Woolly said.

For Booker, it cost almost $500 to get her window replaced. The unexpected cost came at the same time she's trying to get her kids ready for the school year.

"And, I had to miss work," Booker said, "so that was more."

Police said they have interviewed two people of interest who both had a BB gun and ammunition on them.

"One of them was a 13-year-old-boy, and the other one was a 19-year-old young man," Woolly said.

While each crime alone is considered misdemeanor vandalism with less than $1,000 worth of damage, when they're put together, it could result in a felony.

"I hope they find out who did it so they can pay us back," Booker said, "and then they'll learn to never do it again."

Police said there is a $1,000 reward being offered to anyone with information that could help police catch whoever is responsible.