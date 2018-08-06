Whiskey tasting event raising funds for Classen School of Advanced Studies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An event in the metro combines whiskey and helping children at Classen School of Advanced Studies.

'WSKY, Q and Blues' is Oklahoma's premier whiskey tasting event benefiting Classen SAS.

The event, which will be held on Aug. 24, will feature 20 high-end whiskey tasting, a BBQ meal and craft cocktails.

"We will have 20 whiskey expressions representing five different countries on three separate continents, a BBQ feast with all the fixings, a whole hog roast and craft cocktails," said event organizer Marc Brockhaus. "We`ll also hear some great blues tunes from Classen SAS alum Tony Foster, performing with his band Tony Foster Jr. Live."

Organizers say this is the third year for the fundraiser, previously known as Bourbon, BBQ and Blues. In the last two years, the event raised more than $100,000.

"In recent months, Oklahoma has become a battleground for education," said Scot McAdoo, Classen SAS principal. "We must continue to champion our students, providing them with every possible opportunity to maximize their unique potential. We appreciate the support this event provides our students."

Proceeds from this year`s event will be used to purchase Chromebook Laptops for Classen SAS students.

'WSKY, Q and Blues' is set for Aug. 24 at Dunlap Codding, located at 609 W. Sheridan in Oklahoma City.

Tickets are $100 per person, and can be purchased online.

For additional information, contact Nicole at Epic Events at (405) 706 7484 or Nicole@EpicEventsOK.com.