Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck along Oklahoma interstate

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed while riding a bicycle along an Oklahoma interstate.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along eastbound I-44 to I-244 northbound near Sapulpa.

Investigators say a 2002 Ford truck was heading northbound in the center lane along I-44. At the same time, 49-year-old Allen Ray Ponder was riding a bicycle westbound across the interstate and was hit by the truck.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the cause of the crash is under investigation.