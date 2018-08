× Bob Dylan set to perform in Tulsa in October

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bob Dylan is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in October!

Dylan’s career has lasted for several decades and he continues to push his work ahead.

He will perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on October 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale August 17.

