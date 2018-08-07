Bond denied for man accused in metro fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Emotional moments inside an Oklahoma courtroom.

Donna Rush's family is looking for justice. She was killed by a driver who police said was drunk and speeding last May on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

"Donna Rush was a beautiful woman, so this is an emotional day for them," said Wilson Pipesteam, the Rush family's attorney.

Arthur Straehla walked into court Tuesday afternoon a free man; he walked out handcuffed and carted off to jail.

Strahela stands accused of driving drunk, smashing his speeding Porsche into Rush's car, killing her.

"Obviously, he shared propensity to drive at excessive speeds even when he's intoxicated. He's driving 140 miles per hour allegedly the night Ms. Rush was killed with a .28 blood alcohol," said District Attorney David Prater.

Originally, Straehla was arrested on manslaughter and reckless driving charges. He's now officially charged with murder in the second degree.

The judge denied his motion for bond, citing prior speeding tickets and a disregard for public safety as his reasons why.

"We believe this would protect the public from any future dangers from this defendant at this time," Prater said.

The family's attorney said he agrees with Prater's approach.

"Well, I think the family is confident that District Attorney Prater is going to aggressively prosecute this case and they're pleased with that," Pipesteam said.

Moments after the judge denied Straehla's freedom depending on the results of the trial, Strahela asked to speak to the victim's family.

He turned to them and apologized for his actions that tragic Tuesday night in May. He said he prays for them, he's been sober for almost 100 days and wishes he didn't make the decision to drink and drive.

After his apology, he hugged his wife, was placed in handcuffs and sent to jail.

"No matter what happens in this case, she'll never walk this earth again and that is a true tragedy of this case," Prater said.

Straehla is due back in court August 16.

The defense denied our request for comment.