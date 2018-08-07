Commissioners deny supplemental funding request for Stephens County Jail

DUNCAN, Okla. – A local county jail will have to find a way to continue operations without an increase in funding.

Last week, Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told KSWO the Stephens County Jail cannot continue to operate at current levels if it doesn’t receive additional funding within the next few weeks.

McKinney says the jail isn’t normally given a yearly budget. Instead, officials simply tell the county commissioners how much they need for the fiscal year. If they run out of money, they ask for more.

As a result, the sheriff’s office asked county commissioners to approve an increase of $300,000 for the Stephens County Jail.

“We’re in a situation where we cannot pay for food. We cannot pay for other items that are necessary to run the jail to make sure our employees are safe and to keep these people incarcerated to make sure the public is safe,” he said.

McKinney said the money was needed for basic necessities and to repair the garbage disposal and kitchen equipment.

Earlier this week, KSWO reports the county commissioners voted against the supplemental funding.