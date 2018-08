Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State found out just a few days ago they will have a Texas A&M graduate transfer on the roster for this season.

Cornerback Kemah Siverand took 25 hours of summer school at A&M to graduate, and will have two years of eligibility left for the Cowboys.

On Tuesday, OSU head coach Mike Gundy talked about Siverand and what he will bring to the team.