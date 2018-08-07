Driver accused in deadly turnpike wreck facing second-degree murder charge

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond man who allegedly killed a woman when he crashed into her vehicle on the Kilpatrick Turnpike is facing a new charge for the deadly crash.

Donna Rush, 65, died in May after authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver rear-ended her car on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

OHP officials say 34-year-old Arthur Wesley Straehla, III was responsible for the deadly wreck, adding that troopers noted that he smelled like alcohol at the scene of the accident.

According to court documents, investigators say Straehla “struck the rear of (Rush’s) vehicle in excess of 140 miles per hour.”

However, no arrests were made at the time of the deadly crash.

Several days later Straehla was arrested and booked into jail for driving under the influence, first-degree manslaughter and reckless driving.

Now, it seems Straehla will be facing another charge for the deadly wreck.

According to court documents, Straehla is now facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to Rush's death.