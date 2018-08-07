Fire crew rescues man from gas-filled home
OKLAHOMA CITY- Rescue crews were called in to save a man from a gasoline-filled tunnel inside a home under investigation for arson.
Neighbors called firefighters back to a house near SW 44th and May this afternoon after they spotted a man on the property.
As the fire crew arrived on the scene, rescuers witnessed the man drink gasoline and enter the house.
He crawled inside a tunnel that had a strong scent of gasoline and passed out.
The gasoline was believed to be at explosive levels so the rescuers quickly exited and called heavy rescue 8 and Hazmat.
Fresh air was pumped into the hole, and when the explosion threat was over, authorities retrieved the man.
He regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.