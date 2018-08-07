× Fire crew rescues man from gas-filled home

OKLAHOMA CITY- Rescue crews were called in to save a man from a gasoline-filled tunnel inside a home under investigation for arson.

Neighbors called firefighters back to a house near SW 44th and May this afternoon after they spotted a man on the property.

As the fire crew arrived on the scene, rescuers witnessed the man drink gasoline and enter the house.

He crawled inside a tunnel that had a strong scent of gasoline and passed out.

The gasoline was believed to be at explosive levels so the rescuers quickly exited and called heavy rescue 8 and Hazmat.

Fresh air was pumped into the hole, and when the explosion threat was over, authorities retrieved the man.

He regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.