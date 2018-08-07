Former child star best known as Goldberg from ‘Mighty Ducks’ arrested for public intoxication

OROVILLE, Calif. – A former child star known for his role in The Mighty Ducks found himself in a mighty pickle this weekend with California cops.

A statement from the Oroville Public Safety Department cited by Fox News reports Shaun Weiss was arrested for “being under the influence of drugs” shortly after midnight Saturday.

Lt. Chris Nicodemus tells People the actor who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the 1992 film was spotted by officers with about three other people near a closed business complex. Nicodemus says the group was “behaving erratically with flashlights,” including Weiss putting the spotlight on his own face.

After cops suspected Weiss was on drugs, they carted him off to Butte County Jail, where he came down from his alleged high and was then released without charges, Nicodemus says—a “routine” way police in California deal with such cases.

“He was arrested for intoxication only and no further criminal proceedings are desired at this time,” the Oroville police statement says. KRON reports that what took people on social media aback more than Weiss’ arrest was his mugshot, which made him appear far older than his 39 years.

“I thought those pictures of Shaun Weiss were a joke,” one commenter tweeted. “I can’t believe that’s really him.”

This isn’t the first time Weiss has run into trouble with the law: TMZ reported last July that Weiss had at least two petty-theft busts under his belt, and in August 2017 Weiss was sentenced to 90 days in jail for meth possession, per E! News.

More From Newser: